Cates scored a goal on three shots and delivered one hit in 19:20 of ice time during Saturday's 2-1 win against the Wild.

So far this season, Cates has been trusted as a top-six center for the Flyers, and he is rewarding them with a strong start to the campaign. The 26-year-old buried his second goal of the season Monday night, a game-winner in overtime that knocked off the Minnesota-native's hometown Wild. It's early, but with four points (two goals, two assists) through five games, he's on pace to blast past his previous career high of 38.