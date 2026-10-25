Cates notched an assist, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Ducks.

Cates has a helper in two of the last three games. The 27-year-old had started the season on a 10-game skid, but he looks to be getting back on track now. He's added little other production over 13 contests, logging 11 shots on net, 10 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. Cates had 47 points and a plus-26 rating over 82 regular-season games last year, but it's looking like that's too high a level for him to match in 2026-27.