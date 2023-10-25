Cates scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Cates has three points over his last two games after going scoreless in the first four contests this season. The 24-year-old forward has played in a middle-six role, though he saw a season-high 18:11 of ice time Tuesday. In addition to his three points, he's added eight shots on net, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. No one is truly a lock to stay in the lineup under head coach John Tortorella, but Cates generally does enough of the little things right to avoid the press box.