Cates scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Cates' goal was his first since Nov. 23, and he had just one assist over seven contests between tallies. The 25-year-old typically doesn't score a lot while playing in a third-line role, though he has been able to maintain that spot since Oct. 22. He's up to six points, 22 shots on net, 30 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 25 appearances. He does a little bit of everything, but Cates' offense is too limited to help most fantasy managers.