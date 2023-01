Cates had a goal and assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Jets.

He scooped up a loose puck in front and put it home in the first. Cates has a goal in each of his last two games (two goals, one assist) and five points, including three goals, in his last five. The sophomore is hopping the boards as the Flyers 2C, but will find it hard to deliver consistent offense with his supporting cast.