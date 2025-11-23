Cates netted a goal, dished out two assists, placed four shots on net and had two hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over New Jersey.

Cates made a splash Saturday as he tallied his first multi-point game this season. He tallied the first goal for the Flyers nine minutes into the opening period before he had the primary helper on both of Tyson Foerster's quick scores less than four minutes later. Overall, Cates is up to five goals, eight assists and 41 shots on goal through 20 games this year. The 26-year-old center has a great role on the Flyers' second line alongside Foerster and the ever-consistent Travis Konecny. This line combination, along with the strong flashes of skill Cates has showcased in his first four full seasons with the Flyers, has him on track for a career high in points if he can surpass the 38 tallies he posted in the 2022-23 season. In fantasy, keep an eye on him in standard formats and strike while the iron is hot in deep leagues.