Cates picked up two assists in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Devils.

Cates has 11 points in 31 games, but that's a step back after putting up nine points in 16 games last season. The Flyers are best described as a struggling squad, and player development can be tough in that situation. Cates may not be scoring, but he's been turning heads with strong defensive play, especially when he lines up against the NHL's best. The scoring will come when the Flyers can better balance their lines.