Juulsen posted an assist, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 6-5 shootout win over the Blues.

Juulsen's helper was just his second of the year. While he's added almost nothing on offense, the 28-year-old blueliner has held down a steady role on the third pairing, though his 16:07 of ice time Friday was his second-highest total of the season. He's at two helpers, 11 shots on net, 33 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 17 appearances, which is production too low to justify rostering in most fantasy formats.