Juulsen provided an assist, four hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Lightning.

Juulsen logged a helper on Garnet Hathaway's goal in the first period. This was Juulsen's fourth appearance in the Flyers' last 13 games, though he should have a short-term path to playing time while Jamie Drysdale (undisclosed) is on injured reserve. Juulsen is at six points, 19 shots on net, 62 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 30 outings this season.