Juulsen (groin) inked a one-year, $900,000 contract with Philadelphia on Tuesday, Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK reports.

Juulsen will have to prove he can stay healthy after being limited to just 35 games for the Canucks last season. It was a rough year for the 28-year-old blueliner, as he failed to register a point in those appearances despite logging 16:17 of ice time per game. With the Flyers, Juulsen figures to compete with Egor Zamula for a third-pairing role.