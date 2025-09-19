Juulsen (groin) skated with Group B at the Flyers' first on-ice practice of training camp Thursday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Juulsen underwent sports hernia surgery around the end of February. He was not reported to have any limitations on the ice Thursday, which suggests he is clear to compete for a third-pairing role. Juulsen signed with the Flyers at the start of free agency and is reunited with head coach Rick Tocchet, who was his coach with the Canucks over parts of the last three seasons. As a right-shot blueliner, Juulsen may get a long look in camp since fellow righty Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps) will be out for the start of 2025-26.