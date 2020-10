Patrick (head) has accepted his qualifying offer for the 2020-21 season.

Patrick missed the entirety of the 2019-2020 campaign due to a migraine disorder, but he's reportedly continued to improve in recent months, and the Flyers are clearly still holding out hope that he'll be able to contribute in some fashion next season. The second overall pick from the 2017 draft has picked up 26 goals and 61 points in 145 games through the first three years of his professional career.