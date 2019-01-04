Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Aiming for return next week
Patrick (upper body) hopes to be cleared for contact Friday and to rejoin the lineup sometime next week, the Flyers' official site reports.
Patrick has been sidelined for the last three contests and appears set to miss at least the next two before he will be cleared to make his return. Jordan Weal should continue to draw in for Philadelphia while Patrick is stuck int he press box.
