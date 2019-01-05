Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Back at it
Patrick (upper body) will return to action Saturday against the Flames, John Boruk of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
It's been a rough start to an NHL career for Patrick, as the second overall pick from the 2017 draft has just 41 points (18 goals, 23 assists) through 106 NHL games. To be fair, he's been buoyed by injuries on several occasions. Look for Patrick to reprise his role on the second line, centering Oskar Lindblom and Jakub Voracek.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...