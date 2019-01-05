Patrick (upper body) will return to action Saturday against the Flames, John Boruk of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

It's been a rough start to an NHL career for Patrick, as the second overall pick from the 2017 draft has just 41 points (18 goals, 23 assists) through 106 NHL games. To be fair, he's been buoyed by injuries on several occasions. Look for Patrick to reprise his role on the second line, centering Oskar Lindblom and Jakub Voracek.