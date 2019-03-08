Patrick (concussion) will rejoin the lineup Saturday against the Islanders, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Patrick's return should shore up the Flyers' depth up front for Saturday's contest. The second-year forward is on his way to topping his rookie-season stats, owning 26 points -- 12 goals and 14 assists -- through 59 games this season. His current rate would put him on pace to top last season's output, though he would need to avoid missing too many more games down the stretch. He may find it difficult to add to that total Saturday against one of the Islanders' netminders, who both rank near the top of the league in GAA this season.