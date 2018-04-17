Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Back-to-back games with point
Patrick had an assist during a 5-1 Game 3 loss Sunday to Pittsburgh.
In the opening minutes Patrick almost lit the lamp for the second straight game, using his speed to create a breakaway and put on a nice move, but just couldn't elevate the puck over Matt Murray's glove. The 19-year-old has looked sharp thus far in his first postseason, and Patrick has continued coming out with the first power-play unit. With the chippy series bringing out plenty of minor penalties Patrick is averaging an extreme 5:46 of time with the man advantage per game, and as he's also centering the second line with Jakub Voracek and Oskar Lindblom, he should continue finding himself in advantageous offensive situations throughout the first round.
More News
-
Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Records three points in loss•
-
Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Now in double digits for goals, assists•
-
Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Buries first career power-play goal•
-
Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Picks up two points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Snaps 24-game goal drought•
-
Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Logs team-low 9:23 in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...