Patrick had an assist during a 5-1 Game 3 loss Sunday to Pittsburgh.

In the opening minutes Patrick almost lit the lamp for the second straight game, using his speed to create a breakaway and put on a nice move, but just couldn't elevate the puck over Matt Murray's glove. The 19-year-old has looked sharp thus far in his first postseason, and Patrick has continued coming out with the first power-play unit. With the chippy series bringing out plenty of minor penalties Patrick is averaging an extreme 5:46 of time with the man advantage per game, and as he's also centering the second line with Jakub Voracek and Oskar Lindblom, he should continue finding himself in advantageous offensive situations throughout the first round.