Patrick went to the locker room during Tuesday's game against the Ducks and will be evaluated for a concussion after being checked into the boards by Chris Wagner, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Patrick has played well through the first eight games, logging one goal, two assists, 13 shots on goal and a plus-3 rating. However, he continues to play in a bottom-six role as he develops. If he's unable to return Tuesday, his next chance to play will be against the Senators on Thursday if he's healthy.