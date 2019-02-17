Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Big night against Wings
Patrick scored a goal and two assists while adding three shots, two blocked shots, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Red Wings.
The 20-year-old was sluggish coming out of the All-Star break, managing only two goals and an assist in the last nine games with a minus-4 rating, but Patrick snapped out of his slump with authority in this one. On the season, the second overall pick in 2017 has only 12 goals and 23 points in 51 games, but he continues to flash impressive upside.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...