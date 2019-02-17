Patrick scored a goal and two assists while adding three shots, two blocked shots, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Red Wings.

The 20-year-old was sluggish coming out of the All-Star break, managing only two goals and an assist in the last nine games with a minus-4 rating, but Patrick snapped out of his slump with authority in this one. On the season, the second overall pick in 2017 has only 12 goals and 23 points in 51 games, but he continues to flash impressive upside.