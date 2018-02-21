Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Buries first career power-play goal
Patrick scored the first power-play goal of his career during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against Montreal.
It's been a bit of a tough rookie season for Patrick, as he's accumulated just seven goals and nine assists through 51 games. However, he skated with the No. 1 power-play unit on Tuesday with Wayne Simmonds (upper body) out of action. Patrick's fantasy value receives a notable boost because of the man-advantage promotion, and he's definitely talented enough to build on his recent uptick in scoring. He now has a respectable four goals, seven points and 22 shots through his past 11 games.
