Patrick (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Predators, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Patrick will miss his third straight game, and coach Scott Gordon said he's considered questionable for Thursday's game versus the Hurricanes but is likely to play Saturday against Calgary. The second-overall pick in 2017, Patrick has struggled immensely this year with zero goals and two assists over the last 19 games. Jordan Weal will work as the third-line pivot in his place.