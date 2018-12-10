Patrick snapped his pointless streak Sunday, but he still only has one point in the last 11 games.

The 20-year-old is in a real dry spell. He did pick up an assist against Winnipeg on Sunday, but that hardly makes up for a 10-game pointless streak. He actually got a lot more pucks to the net in the second month of the season than the first, but he hasn't found twine since Nov. 10. The shot volume indicates Patrick could pull out of this slump at any moment, then again, his shooting percentage is just about where it was last season. Patrick apparently benefited from some good luck in October and now he's falling back to the mean.