According to general manager Chuck Fletcher, Patrick (head) is "living a mostly normal life" and is continuing to improve. He also noted the Flyers are counting on him playing at some point next season, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Patrick is a restricted free agent, so Fletcher's comments more or less confirm Philadelphia will be extending him a qualifying offer this offseason. The second overall pick from the 2017 draft missed the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign due to a migraine disorder, and although the Flyers have continually referenced the progress he's making in his recovery, he hasn't been able to practice let alone skate with the team in over a year. At this point there's no telling if the 21-year-old pivot will be available for next season's training camp.