Patrick (upper body) is aiming for a return to action Tuesday against Minnesota, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

A potential Tuesday return to the ice effectively rules Patrick out for the Flyers' next two outings versus the Blackhawks and the Wild on Thursday and Saturday respectively. Without the rookie in the lineup, the club's depth has been stretched down the middle of the lineup -- including utilizing Jori Lehtera who was a healthy scratch the first six games of the season. If Philadelphia is going to try to compete in the Metropolitan Division, it is going to need Patrick back to 100 percent as soon as possible.