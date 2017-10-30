Patrick was placed on injured reserve Monday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

As Patrick has already been sidelined for nearly a week, the move is simply a formality and he'll still be able to play Wednesday against Chicago if he's healthy. The ailment dates back to Patrick being hit hard into the boards by Chris Wagner on Oct. 24 in a 6-2 loss to Anaheim, and it's smart Philadelphia is being cautious with the youngster given his injury history.