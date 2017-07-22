Patrick's infection -- which kept him off the ice this week -- specifically concerned an abscess on his face, though that's been treated, and the second overall pick from this year's draft is said to be "doing well," The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Sports hernia surgery had kept the highly touted prospect from participating in the Flyers' rookie development camp in early July, and this latest issue set Patrick back even more. The 18-year-old hasn't even stepped foot on NHL ice and we're already seeing how well he responds to adversity. Keep in mind that Patrick recorded 148 points (61 goals, 87 assists) between his last two seasons with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL, and he received MVP honors for the 2016 Championship Series. Fantasy owners may give Patrick the benefit of the doubt when it comes to the recent maladies while hedging on his immense offensive potential.