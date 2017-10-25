Patrick (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game against the Ducks after taking a hard hit into the boards, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports.

It could be seen as a good sign that Patrick is in the press box to watch the remainder of the game. This may just be a precautionary measure for the Flyers' No. 2 overall pick, and it'll be interesting to see if he plays Thursday against the Senators.

