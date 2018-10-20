Patrick (upper body) has a "decent chance" of playing Saturday afternoon against the Devils, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Carchidi cautions that we won't learn of Patrick's official status until pregame warmups, but he did say the second-year pivot would play Monday against the Avalanche if not in the upcoming matinee. Expect an update on Patrick when the Flyers take to the ice for pre-game preparations.