Patrick started the season strongly but doesn't have a point in the last five games.

It's been a bit of a roller coaster ride for the 20-year-old. He didn't score in the first four games, and then went on a stretch where he tallied five goals and nine points in 10 games. But that's actually his only points this season. Since his last goal on Nov. 10, he hasn't registered a point in five straight. It should be only a matter of time until Patrick gets going again, but still, he's been a bit of a disappointment in the early going of his second season.