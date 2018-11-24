Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Going ice cold in November
Patrick started the season strongly but doesn't have a point in the last five games.
It's been a bit of a roller coaster ride for the 20-year-old. He didn't score in the first four games, and then went on a stretch where he tallied five goals and nine points in 10 games. But that's actually his only points this season. Since his last goal on Nov. 10, he hasn't registered a point in five straight. It should be only a matter of time until Patrick gets going again, but still, he's been a bit of a disappointment in the early going of his second season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...