Patrick has gone pointless in six straight games with a minus-3 rating during the dry spell.

The 20-year-old last registered a point March 15 against the Maple Leafs. In that game, Patrick recorded two assists to tie his point total from last season. Patrick actually reached both his goal and point number from his rookie season in 10 fewer games, but with the dry spell, he's struck in the tie in both categories. He has 13 goals and 30 points with a minus-6 rating in 69 contests this season.