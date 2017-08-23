Play

Patrick (infection) will compete in the Flyers' rookie game with the Islanders on Sept. 13, Philly.com reports.

This is shaping up to be a nice consolation prize for Patrick, as he'd missed the team's rookie development camp in early July due to a sports hernia operation, and then he dealt with a facial abscess near the end of the month. The 18-year-old sniper was 2017's second overall pick to the Flyers, so he'll look to break camp for an NHL role right away.

