Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Heating up
Patrick has seemingly broken out of his slump, as he has two goals and six points in the last five games.
In the first eight games, he had just two goals and no assists with a minus-7 rating. But the hot streak has brought his numbers up to a respectable level -- four goals and eight points with a minus-1 rating in 13 contests. He's been able to do it behind a 21.1 shooting percentage, which likely won't continue, but the good news is he's posted seven shots in the last three games. Patrick's stock is firmly trending upwards.
