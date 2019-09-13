Patrick (upper body) is considered week-to-week and could miss Opening Night against the Blackhawks on Oct. 4, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

It's a rough start to the season for Patrick, who was already slated to drop into a third-line role following the summer signing of Kevin Hayes. After being drafted No.2 overall in 2017, expectations were high for the Winnipeg native, but he's only totaled 61 points in 145 games through his first two NHL campaigns. An extended absence to start the 2019-20 campaign won't improve the youngsters chances of cracking the 15-goal or 35-point thresholds in 2019-20.