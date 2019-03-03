Flyers' Nolan Patrick: injured Sunday
Patrick (laceration) left Sunday's game against the Islanders, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Patrick logged just 1:36 of ice time Sunday before exiting the game. Fortunately, Philadelphia has a few days off before hosting Washington on Wednesday. It's unclear how serious the injury is or what his status is for Wednesday's game.
