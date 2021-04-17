Coach Alain Vigneault said that Patrick was held out of Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals for precautionary reasons after taking a puck to the head Thursday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Patrick has a serious concussion history, so the Flyers exercised caution with the 22-year-old after a scare during Thursday's win over the Penguins. The 2017 second overall pick should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Islanders. Fantasy managers shouldn't be too concerned, as Patrick has accrued just eight points and a minus-19 rating through 42 games.