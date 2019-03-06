The Flyers will wait until after Wednesday's practice to determine whether Patrick (upper body) will play in the evening's home game against the Capitals, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

In the meantime, we'll be keeping a close eye on the Flyers' transactions to see if there's ultimately an AHL call-up made to compensate for a potential Patrick absence. The second-year center has been quite streaky this season, notching 12 goals and 14 assists over 59 games, and a meager two-point total on the man advantage has made him a major bust relative to his status as the second overall pick from the 2017 draft.