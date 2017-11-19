Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Lights lamp in loss
Patrick picked up his second goal of the season in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the visiting Flames.
The rookie fought for control of the puck in front of the cage and then backhanded it top shelf past goalie Mike Smith. Naturally, there's been growing pains with the second overall pick in this year's draft, but Patrick has shown flashes of brilliance on the way to two goals, two assists and a plus-2 rating through his first 11 games in the NHL.
More News
