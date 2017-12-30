Patrick received just 9:23 of ice time during Friday's 5-3 win over Tampa Bay.

Not only did Patrick log the least ice time of all Flyers on Friday, he has also now played fewer than 10 minutes in consecutive games. While it's obviously not an encouraging trend, the rookie has continued to receive power-play time with the No. 2 unit. Still, with just two goals and five assists through 29 games, it's difficult to justify holding out hope for Patrick to find an offensive groove at the highest level. There aren't many seasonal formats where he currently checks out as a serviceable fantasy asset.