Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Looks ready to go
Patrick (upper body) is expected to play against the Devils on Saturday since he took pregame warmups, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Patrick returns from a three-game absence. While it's nice to see that he didn't have to experience a prolonged injury layoff, the Flyers and fantasy owners alike need to see much more from the 2017 second overall draft pick. He's skated to a minus-5 rating through first four pointless performances this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.