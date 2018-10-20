Patrick (upper body) is expected to play against the Devils on Saturday since he took pregame warmups, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Patrick returns from a three-game absence. While it's nice to see that he didn't have to experience a prolonged injury layoff, the Flyers and fantasy owners alike need to see much more from the 2017 second overall draft pick. He's skated to a minus-5 rating through first four pointless performances this season.