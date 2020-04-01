Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Making progress
Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said Monday that Patrick (head) is "trending in the right direction" while he recovers from a migraine disorder, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
While it's good to hear that Patrick is progressing, Fletcher didn't offer many specifics regarding what exactly the 21-year-old has been able to do since the Flyers went their separate ways in mid-March when the NHL suspended its season. Prior to the hiatus, Patrick had been limited to skating on his own and had yet to be cleared for contact, so that's likely the main hurdle he'll have to pass before the Flyers assess his availability for game action. Fletcher was non-committal about Patrick being able to play once the season resumes.
More News
-
Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Will play in minors prior to return•
-
Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Making some progress•
-
Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Taking part in morning skate•
-
Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Skates alone Monday•
-
Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Placed on long-term injured reserve•
-
Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Skates with non-contact sweater•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.