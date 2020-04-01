Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said Monday that Patrick (head) is "trending in the right direction" while he recovers from a migraine disorder, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

While it's good to hear that Patrick is progressing, Fletcher didn't offer many specifics regarding what exactly the 21-year-old has been able to do since the Flyers went their separate ways in mid-March when the NHL suspended its season. Prior to the hiatus, Patrick had been limited to skating on his own and had yet to be cleared for contact, so that's likely the main hurdle he'll have to pass before the Flyers assess his availability for game action. Fletcher was non-committal about Patrick being able to play once the season resumes.