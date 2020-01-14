Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Making some progress
General manager Chuck Fletcher said he expects Patrick (head) to play at some point this season, NHL.com reports. "He's been skating harder. Skated again [Tuesday]," Fletcher said. "Getting his heart rate up higher. I think he's feeling a bit better."
The 21-year-old Patrick hasn't played all season due to a migraine disorder. Fletcher relayed that Patrick is working hard on his conditioning, so the team hopes he can elevate to the next level -- participating in practice -- soon. It appears there are still a few hurdles to get over, so Patrick could still be a month or two from a return.
