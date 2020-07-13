Patrick (head) was left off the Flyers' training camp roster.

Patrick hasn't played since April 2, 2019 due to his lingering migraine disorder and hasn't been cleared for contact. While the team has maintained he is trending in the right direction, the fact that he is unavailable to even skate with the team doesn't bode well for his availability heading into the 2020-21 campaign. If they haven't already, fantasy players in dynasty formats may want to consider dumping Nolan at this point.