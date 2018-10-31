Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Nets game-winning score
Patrick scored a goal and added a helper in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.
Patrick recorded his first assist of the year to take the lead in the second period. When Pontus Aberg tied the game late in the third frame, Patrick showed his clutch gene. He received a pass from Oskar Lindblom in the slot and fired it past Ryan Miller with 1:51 remaining in the game to secure the team's fifth victory. He now has four points in nine games.
