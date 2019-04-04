Flyers' Nolan Patrick: No lock to play Thursday
Patrick (undisclosed) is shaping up to be a game-time decision for Thursday's clash against the Blues, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
With the Flyers out of playoff contention, Patrick could be rested with only two games remaining in the regular season. The second-year pivot only has three points in the last 10 contests, and that includes eight appearances in which he was held off the scoresheet entirely. If you're depending on him Thursday, check back closer to warmups and ahead of the 8:00 p.m. ET puck drop.
