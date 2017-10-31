Patrick (upper body) will not go on the Flyers' upcoming road trip, presumably ruling him out for the next two games, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Patrick is now slated to miss five games as a result of this nagging ailment, but there's hope that he'll be able to return to the lineup when the Flyers come home for a Saturday meeting with the Avalanche. With the rookie pivot still on the shelf, Jori Lehtera could see an expanded role, as he now occupies a spot on Philadelphia's second power-play unit.