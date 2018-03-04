Flyers' Nolan Patrick: Now in double digits for both goals and assists
Patrick scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-6 shootout loss to the Lightning.
The 19-year-old is now in double digits in both goals (20) and assists (10). Patrick does have four points, including three goals, in his last five games. His adjustment to NHL hockey has been slow, but he remains a solid keeper option.
