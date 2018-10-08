Patrick has zero points and a minus-3 rating in the first two games of 2018-19.

His linemates connected for a goal in the season opener, but Patrick wasn't involved on that play. On Saturday, the Flyers didn't play well defensively overall, and Patrick posted a minus-2 rating. However, owners shouldn't be too concerned. For one, it's only two games, and secondly, Patrick got off to a slow start last season too. Once he gets going, he is expected to have a breakout season as the Flyers second-line center.