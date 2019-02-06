Patrick has five goals and eight points with a plus-4 rating during the Flyers' eight-game winning streak.

Now, those numbers are a little misleading, as Patrick scored two goals and four points in just one game, but still, he's playing much better as of late. In the 24 contests prior to the hot streak, Patrick had no goals, two assists and a minus-9 rating. He has 10 goals and 19 points in 46 games this season and because of the hot streak, Patrick has a shot at surpassing the numbers from his 30-point rookie season.