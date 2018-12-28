Patrick will miss the next 4-5 days due to his upper-body injury, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Based on his timeline, Patrick will miss the Flyers' next two games and is questionable versus the Predators on Jan. 1. Despite shifting line combos, the coaching staff has been unable to help the center get out of his 19-game goalless streak. During his drought, the 20-year-old has registered just a pair of assists and is in danger of missing the 30-point mark he reached last year.