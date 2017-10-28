Patrick (upper body) will not be in Saturday's lineup versus the Maple Leafs, per GM Ron Hextall.

The No. 2 pick from this year's draft is considered day-to-day with his ailment. Patrick has shown flashes of brilliance through nine games -- he's added one goal, two helpers and a plus-2 rating along the way -- but he battled through a myriad of ailments during the summer and can ill-afford to be synonymous with the injury bug.