Patrick has two goals and four assists through the first six games of the season.

Patrick has hovered around 15 minutes per game so far, and he's producing roughly in line with his career pace. The 22-year-old center had 61 points in 145 career games before missing all of the 2019-20 campaign due to a migraine disorder. The Flyers have the luxury of rolling three scoring lines regularly, so Patrick can be a solid addition to fantasy rosters in deeper formats.